Anglo American (LON:AAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,811.00

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,811 ($51.83) and last traded at GBX 3,760 ($51.14), with a volume of 511461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,735 ($50.80).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($43.52) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,075 ($41.82) to GBX 3,150 ($42.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($41.07) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.40) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,374.44 ($45.89).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,321.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,050.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97. The stock has a market cap of £50.55 billion and a PE ratio of 7.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,313.16).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

