APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Raymond James

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Europe raised their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.82.

APA stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 4.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $36.46.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that APA will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in APA during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

