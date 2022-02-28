APi Group (APG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

APG opened at $21.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.22. APi Group has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APG shares. Robert W. Baird cut APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

APi Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

