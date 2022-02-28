Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of APO opened at $65.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.53%.

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

