Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Has $10.79 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Global worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 111.1% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 61.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.55. 42,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,842. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

