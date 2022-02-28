Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Makes New Investment in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,905,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,914,000. Far Peak Acquisition makes up about 0.1% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 4.17% of Far Peak Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 49.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FPAC remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,561. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

