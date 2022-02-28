AppHarvest, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for AppHarvest in a research note issued on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AppHarvest’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

APPH stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.62. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 109.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

