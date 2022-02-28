Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.3% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $164.85 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.