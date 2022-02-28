Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Cut by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,740 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 3.2% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 45.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $3,058,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 61.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 675 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $135.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

