Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $122.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $788,340.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $12,409,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,530 shares of company stock valued at $42,934,590 over the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $123.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.29 and a 200 day moving average of $116.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

