Ark (ARK) Trading Up 5.4% This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. Ark has a total market cap of $120.62 million and approximately $10.96 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,403,107 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

