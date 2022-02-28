Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Price Target Raised to €142.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €136.00 ($154.55) to €142.00 ($161.36) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arkema from €124.00 ($140.91) to €129.00 ($146.59) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Arkema from €123.00 ($139.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Arkema from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.29.

Get Arkema alerts:

ARKAY opened at $139.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.55. Arkema has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $152.18.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.