Arrival (ARVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ARVL opened at $3.20 on Monday. Arrival has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Arrival Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
