Arrival (ARVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVL opened at $3.20 on Monday. Arrival has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Arrival by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

