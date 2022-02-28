Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Daiwa Capital Markets

Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AHICF stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. Asahi Intecc has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $30.00.
About Asahi Intecc (Get Rating)
