Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Daiwa Capital Markets

Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AHICF stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. Asahi Intecc has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

About Asahi Intecc

Asahi Intecc Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in Japan and internationally. The company provides percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) guide wires, PTCA guiding catheters, PTCA balloon catheters, and penetration catheters for cardiology; peripheral guide wires, IVR guide wires, micro catheters, and cerebrovascular system guide wires for peripheral vascular, abdominal vascular, and cerebrovascular systems; and guide wires and catheters for angiography.

