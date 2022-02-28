Ascension Asset Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ascension Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.1% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 297.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 213,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $170.82 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.81 and a 200 day moving average of $187.40. The firm has a market cap of $157.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

