ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Receives $8.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASX traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $7.23. 6,266,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,611,823. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 24.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

