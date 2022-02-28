Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys 3,185 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13,319.6% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,373,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,694,000 after buying an additional 4,340,714 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,586,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,888,000 after purchasing an additional 397,673 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 827,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after buying an additional 350,306 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 507,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after buying an additional 288,127 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.38. 2,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,411. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88.

