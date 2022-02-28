Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $1.92 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Aspen Investment Management Inc trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 1.0% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $33.92. 362,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,334,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

