Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.
Shares of Astec Industries stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $49.80. 213,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,247. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $48.14 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,624,000 after buying an additional 304,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,588,000 after buying an additional 61,215 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 42,983 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.
