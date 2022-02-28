Atria Investments LLC Buys 3,378 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AerCap in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER opened at $62.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

