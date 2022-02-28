Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 203.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 831.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 359.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $182.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.03 and a 52-week high of $196.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.67 and a 200 day moving average of $163.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,640 shares of company stock valued at $24,991,281 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

