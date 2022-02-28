Atria Investments LLC Sells 262 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,936,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $147.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.10. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $136.56 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

