Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.46 to $6.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.020 billion to $5.120 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.14 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.460-$6.830 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.44.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.62. 2,885,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,015. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a one year low of $199.63 and a one year high of $344.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.27 and a 200-day moving average of $280.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.