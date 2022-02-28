Auxier Asset Management Acquires 1,250 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 120,189 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after buying an additional 142,428 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $54.11 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.93 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.