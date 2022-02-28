Auxier Asset Management Has $2.29 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 7.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 67.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,893 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2,375.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 97,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MOS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

MOS opened at $49.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mosaic (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.