Auxier Asset Management Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 2.5% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $45.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $368.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

