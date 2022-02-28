Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at KeyCorp

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.25.

AVNS stock opened at $35.40 on Thursday. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,961,000 after acquiring an additional 319,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,350,000 after acquiring an additional 611,984 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,158,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,502,000 after acquiring an additional 71,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Avanos Medical by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,662,000 after acquiring an additional 119,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,725,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,827,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

