AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) CEO Sells $94,496.88 in Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $94,496.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RCEL opened at $9.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after buying an additional 17,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 1,034.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AVITA Medical by 679.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 71,115 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in AVITA Medical by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in AVITA Medical by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 75,590 shares in the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

