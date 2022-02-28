AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €33.99 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.99 ($38.63) target price on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CS. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on AXA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($31.36) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($33.52) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.52) price objective on AXA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.67 ($34.85).

Get AXA alerts:

EPA CS opened at €24.77 ($28.15) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.37. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($31.47).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.