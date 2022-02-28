Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXTA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $27.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

