Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.29.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $134.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.65 and a 200 day moving average of $163.36. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.49, a P/E/G ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Adriane M. Brown acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $119,405.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 9,297 shares worth $1,470,202. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,420,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,362,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,739,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $157,861,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

