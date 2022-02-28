B. Riley Lowers LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LPSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.85.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $68.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

