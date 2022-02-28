B. Riley Lowers MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $120.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

MTZ stock opened at $79.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average is $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.19. MasTec has a 1-year low of $77.17 and a 1-year high of $122.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

