B. Riley Trims Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Target Price to $4.70

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.61.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

