Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) PT Raised to GBX 356 at Barclays

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 352 ($4.79) to GBX 356 ($4.84) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 455 ($6.19) to GBX 400 ($5.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

BCKIF stock remained flat at $$4.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 422. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

About Babcock International Group (Get Rating)

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

