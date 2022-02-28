Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) PT Raised to GBX 356 at Barclays

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 352 ($4.79) to GBX 356 ($4.84) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 455 ($6.19) to GBX 400 ($5.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

BCKIF stock remained flat at $$4.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 422. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

