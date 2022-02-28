Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $21.15 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1,930.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 212,378 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Diamondback Energy worth $21,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FANG traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,371. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average of $106.01. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $136.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.47.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.