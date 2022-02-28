Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $16.43 Million in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,430,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hormel Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

HRL stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 52,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,964. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.