Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,740,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,638,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Zynga as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 449,696 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zynga by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after buying an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,022,000 after purchasing an additional 164,896 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Zynga by 1,605.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 854,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 803,934 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zynga during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.09. 232,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,153,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -101.11 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

