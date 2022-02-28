Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of AXIS Capital worth $18,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,003,000 after purchasing an additional 144,543 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,823,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,993,000 after buying an additional 133,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,065 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,447,000 after buying an additional 76,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 251,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.96. 2,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.35. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

AXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

