Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $19.96 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 103,459 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $19,955,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 55.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 702,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,449,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 441.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,594,000 after buying an additional 41,798 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FRC opened at $171.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

