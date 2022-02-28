Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Given New €0.14 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €0.13 ($0.15) to €0.14 ($0.16) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
BPCGF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. Banco Comercial Português has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.26.
Banco Comercial Português Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Comercial Português (BPCGF)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.