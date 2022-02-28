Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $231.23 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,448,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $231,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,402,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,071,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,492,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 584,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,807,000 after buying an additional 110,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $48.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

