Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $256.70 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Tractor Supply worth $256,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 157.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,062,000 after buying an additional 917,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 97.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,088,000 after buying an additional 752,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after buying an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 68.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,028,000 after buying an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after acquiring an additional 240,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $200.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $148.43 and a 1-year high of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

