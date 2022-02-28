Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 79,963 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 79,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.27% of Teleflex worth $224,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Teleflex by 21.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $3,014,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Teleflex by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,044,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Teleflex by 3.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.64.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFX opened at $343.01 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.00 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.