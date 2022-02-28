Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,450 ($33.32) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.43% from the company’s previous close.

EDV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($34.00) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,316 ($17.90) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,830 ($24.89) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.72) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,159.20 ($29.36).

Shares of LON:EDV opened at GBX 1,985 ($27.00) on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 1,505 ($20.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,150 ($29.24). The stock has a market cap of £4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 17.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,681.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,731.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

