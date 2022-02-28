Barclays Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $170.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $247.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $107.94 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $100.02 and a one year high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,805,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 186.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 17,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

