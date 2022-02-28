Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Shares of B stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. Barnes Group has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $57.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group (Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.