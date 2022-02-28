Barrett Business Services (BBSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BBSI opened at $60.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.60. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $456.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Price bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at about $554,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 17.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

