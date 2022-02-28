Barrett Business Services (BBSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BBSI opened at $60.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.60. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $456.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Price bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at about $554,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 17.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Earnings History for Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

