Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Basf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($88.64) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.07 ($93.26).

BAS stock opened at €60.43 ($68.67) on Friday. Basf has a twelve month low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($82.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.32.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

