Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $91.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.28.

BBWI stock opened at $54.45 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

